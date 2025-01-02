Outrage over public parade of Patidar woman in Gujarat fake letter scandal

AHMEDABAD: A public parade of a Patidar woman accused in a fake letter scandal targeting a BJP leader in Gujarat's Amreli district has sparked widespread outrage.
On Thursday, the International Kurmi Sena submitted a memorandum to Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel via the Rajkot Collector, demanding strict action against the involved police officers.
They warned of complaints to the Human Rights and Women's Commissions, along with potential legal steps if justice is delayed.
Meanwhile, Congress leader Paresh Dhanani reignited the controversy by resharing the viral letter on social media, asserting it is a "real letter, fake complaint."
In their memorandum to Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel via the Rajkot Collector, the International Kurmi Sena alleged, "In the fake letter pad case in Amreli, rooted in political enmity within BJP factions, an unmarried Patidar woman was arrested overnight despite no major role in the matter."
They added, "She was paraded on public roads in the name of crime reconstruction, causing public defamation and jeopardising her social future."
The Sena claimed, "The police acted under political pressure, sparking widespread debate about systemic misuse of authority."
The International Kurmi Sena stated, "This incident has triggered widespread outrage across all communities in Gujarat, including the Patidar community. We demand immediate and appropriate action from the government."
They warned, "If swift action is not taken, the International Kurmi Sena will be compelled to pursue legal measures and approach the Human Rights Commission, Women's Commission, and other authorities to seek justice."
The International Kurmi Sena has threatened to approach the Human Rights and Women's Commissions over the incident, while senior Congress leader Paresh Dhanani escalated tensions by resharing the viral letter on social media, claiming, "The letter is true, and the complaint is fake," targeting the BJP MLA.
Congress leader Paresh Dhanani wrote on social media, "While there’s an attempt to label the letter written by a BJP leader to the BJP leadership as fake, the issues it highlights—liquor smuggling, sand mining, contract commissions, and police bribes—are genuine." He added, "A high-level government inquiry commission must be appointed to investigate these allegations thoroughly."
Earlier, a forged letter accusing BJP MLA Kaushik Vekaria of bribery for sand and liquor smuggling has fuelled unrest in Amreli. Allegedly crafted on a fake letterhead of Taluka Panchayat President Kishore Kanpariya, the controversy rattled BJP ranks, prompting 100 leaders and supporters to escalate the issue to Gujarat BJP President C.R. Patil. Following Kanpariya’s complaint on 28 December, police arrested four suspects, including ex-BJP leader Manish Vaghasia and a young woman.
A crime reconstruction was conducted the next day as part of the investigation. Meanwhile, Congress and Patidar groups have slammed the public parade of the woman involved in the fake letter case.