Outrage over public parade of Patidar woman in Gujarat fake letter scandal

AHMEDABAD: A public parade of a Patidar woman accused in a fake letter scandal targeting a BJP leader in Gujarat's Amreli district has sparked widespread outrage.

On Thursday, the International Kurmi Sena submitted a memorandum to Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel via the Rajkot Collector, demanding strict action against the involved police officers.

They warned of complaints to the Human Rights and Women's Commissions, along with potential legal steps if justice is delayed.

Meanwhile, Congress leader Paresh Dhanani reignited the controversy by resharing the viral letter on social media, asserting it is a "real letter, fake complaint."

In their memorandum to Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel via the Rajkot Collector, the International Kurmi Sena alleged, "In the fake letter pad case in Amreli, rooted in political enmity within BJP factions, an unmarried Patidar woman was arrested overnight despite no major role in the matter."

They added, "She was paraded on public roads in the name of crime reconstruction, causing public defamation and jeopardising her social future."