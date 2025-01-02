PM Modi to inaugurate Jammu rail division, lay foundation for Rayagada division

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the newly created Jammu rail division and lay the foundation of the Rayagada railway division through video conferencing on 6 January from New Delhi.

With the creation of these two new railway divisions, the total number of operational railway divisions will rise to 70 under 17 zones of the Indian Railways.

The headquarters of the newly created Jammu and Rayagada railway divisions will be located in Jammu and Rayagada, Odisha, respectively. Additionally, Prime Minister Modi will also inaugurate the new terminal at Charlapalli railway station in Hyderabad.

Confirming this development, Executive Director (I&P) of the Railway Ministry, Dileep Kumar, told this newspaper on Thursday, “The government has decided to set up a new division with headquarters at Jammu under the Northern Railway by reorganising the Firozpur division.”

“The new Jammu division is likely to have the Pathankot-Jammu-Udhampur (now Martyr Captain Tushar Mahajan) Srinagar-Baramulla (423 route km), the Bhogpur-Sirwal-Pathankot (87.21 route km), Batala (excluding)-Pathankot (68.17 route km), and the Pathankot-Joginder Nagar (NG section covering 163.72 route km) under its jurisdiction. The final jurisdiction will be determined based on the Detailed Project Report,” Kumar added.

The headquarters of the newly created Jammu division will be equipped with modern, hi-tech facilities, utilising the full potential of Information Technology (IT).

Meanwhile, the Rayagada division in Odisha is being set up by reorganising the Visakhapatnam division in Andhra Pradesh to cater to the transportation needs of this mineral-rich and tribal-dominated region.