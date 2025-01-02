Punjab government dismisses DSP-rank officer over Lawrence Bishnoi's TV interview from jail

CHANDIGARH: The Punjab government on Thursday dismissed a DSP-rank officer from service for allegedly facilitating the recording of an interview of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi in police custody.

The dismissal orders were issued by Secretary, Department of Home Affairs, Gurkirat Kirpal Singh.

The government invoked powers under Article 311 of the Constitution to dismiss DSP Gursher Singh Sandhu.

In March 2023, a private news channel ran two interviews of Bishnoi.

As per the dismissal order, the SIT constituted by the Punjab and Haryana High Court concluded that Sandhu, a Punjab Police Service (PPS) service officer, facilitated the recording of the interview by a TV Channel while he was in the custody of CIA, Kharar.

A special investigation team of Punjab Police in its report submitted to the high court in July last year had said that the interview that "tends to glorify crime and criminals" was conducted when the gangster was in Punjab Police's custody in Mohali's Kharar over two years ago.

Bishnoi is one of the accused in the 2022 singer Sidhu Moosewala murder case.

In October, seven police officials were suspended in connection with Bishnoi's interview.

Sandhu was placed under suspension vide order dated October 25, 2024 and a charge-sheet was also issued.

"... It is not reasonably practicable to hold an inquiry into the charge-sheet issued to Gursher Singh Sandhu, under suspension, in view of non-cooperative attitude of the officer.