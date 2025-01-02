Researchers develop advanced injectable hydrogel for localised cancer treatment

GUWAHATI: Researchers from the Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati and the Bose Institute Kolkata have developed an advanced injectable hydrogel for localised cancer treatment.

This innovative hydrogel-based therapy delivers anti-cancer drugs directly to tumour sites, significantly reducing side effects typically associated with conventional cancer treatments.

The findings have been published in the “Materials Horizons”, a journal of the Royal Society of Chemistry. The paper is co-authored by Prof Debapratim Das, along with research scholars Tanushree Das and Ritvika Kushwaha from IIT Guwahati. The collaborators are Dr Kuldip Jana, Satyajit Halder and Anup Kumar Misra from the Bose Institute Kolkata.

“Cancer continues to be a pressing global health challenge, with millions of patients affected worldwide. Current treatments, such as chemotherapy and surgical interventions, often have severe limitations. Surgical removal of tumors is sometimes not feasible, particularly for internal organs, while chemotherapy’s systemic delivery often results in harmful side effects by affecting both cancerous and healthy cells,” the IIT Guwahati said in a statement.