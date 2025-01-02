Safety, mega infra projects high on rly agenda in ’24

NEW DELHI: Indian Railways (IR) experienced a mixed year in 2024, marked by notable progress in infrastructure and modernisation but overshadowed by frequent accidents that damaged its safety reputation. While the Railway ministry showcased its achievements, challenges such as derailments, inadequate workforce and safety concerns remained prominent.
The Railways’ major feat last year was the launch of 62 new Vande Bharat train services, four Amrit Bharat Express services, the first Namo Bharat Rapid Rail between Ahmedabad and Bhuj, completing many infrastructure advancements including 6,450 km track renewals, facilitating high speeds of 130 kmph to trains over 2,000 km of total track renewed.
Amid some incidents of derailments, the Railways also introduced the first Namo Bharat Rapid rail and completed 21,513 successful trips to clear passenger rush in peak periods. It also ensured the commissioning of 3,433 km of rail lines and operations on the Banihal-Khari-Sumber-Sangaldan section of the Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Rail Link. The Kolkata Metro hit a milestone with its Esplanade-Howrah Maidan section passing beneath the Hooghly river through India’s first underwater tunnel.
Despite these strides, over 70 derailments, including major accidents such as the Agartala-Sealdah Kanchanjunga Express collision, the Motiganj-Jhilahi passenger train derailment, and a passenger train’s collision with a derailed goods train in Jharkhand, raised safety alarms.
An inadequate workforce compounded the challenges, with Railway Board chairman Satish Kumar urging the finance ministry to authorise new non-gazetted posts in safety-critical areas.
The ministry, in its year-end statement for 2024, highlighted the redevelopment of 1,198 out of 1,337 stations under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme. The introduction of the upgraded Kavach 4.0 train protection system also marked progress. Recruitment of 5 lakh employees in the last decade slightly exceeded the previous decade’s figures. The Marathwada Rail Coach Factory began supplying Vande Bharat train sets.
Projects like the Vande Bharat sleeper train set prototype, the Rishikesh-Karnaprayag railway line scheduled for completion by December 2026, and the design of high-speed trains with 280 kmph design speed made progress. Additionally, the ministry increased general compartment coaches and introduced an annual recruitment calendar for Group’ C’ posts to streamline the hiring process.
Trains, projects
Launch of 62 new Vande Bharat train services, 4 Amrit Bharat Express services, the first Namo Bharat Rapid Rail between Ahmedabad and Bhuj
Completion of 6,450 km track renewals, facilitating high speeds of up to 130 kmph
Commissioning of 3,433 km of rail lines on the Banihal-Khari-Sumber-Sangaldan section of the Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Rail Link
Derailments, collisions
Agartala-Sealdah Kanchanjunga Express collision, Motiganj-Jhilahi passenger train derailment, a passenger train’s collision with a derailed goods train in Jharkhand