Safety, mega infra projects high on rly agenda in ’24

NEW DELHI: Indian Railways (IR) experienced a mixed year in 2024, marked by notable progress in infrastructure and modernisation but overshadowed by frequent accidents that damaged its safety reputation. While the Railway ministry showcased its achievements, challenges such as derailments, inadequate workforce and safety concerns remained prominent.

The Railways’ major feat last year was the launch of 62 new Vande Bharat train services, four Amrit Bharat Express services, the first Namo Bharat Rapid Rail between Ahmedabad and Bhuj, completing many infrastructure advancements including 6,450 km track renewals, facilitating high speeds of 130 kmph to trains over 2,000 km of total track renewed.