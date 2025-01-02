Stage set for urban local body polls in Uttarakhand

DEHRADUN: Competition has intensified for the January 23 elections to the five municipal corporations in Uttarakhand.
Despite a setback in the last Lok Sabha elections, the Congress saw its vote share increase, suggesting that this year’s municipal elections—especially in the capital and the five corporations—could take an intriguing turn.
All eyes are now on the electoral dynamics of the state’s five major municipal corporations: Dehradun, Haldwani, Kashipur, Haridwar, and Srinagar. Currently, the BJP occupies the mayoral seats in Dehradun, Haldwani, and Kashipur, while the Congress holds Haridwar and Srinagar.
Speaking to TNIE, Chief Election Officer Dr BVRC Purushottam said, “Nominations for the Uttarakhand municipal elections have been completed, and the scrutiny process is currently underway. Voting will take place on January 23, with results expected to be announced on January 25.”
Political analyst Avikal Thapliyal stated, “There is a significant fundamental difference between the two political parties. The BJP has a robust organizational structure from the state level down to the booth level whereas Congress candidates have to rely on their own efforts.” The disparity could play a crucial role, he added.
For the Dehradun mayoral election, the BJP has selected Saurabh Thapliyal, who hails from the party’s youth wing. Congress has strategically chosen veteran Virendra Pokhriyal. Both candidates have strong political backgrounds and have emerged from student politics. Pokhriyal is the former president of the state’s largest DAV College. Thapliyal enjoys considerable popularity among the youth.
With 7,65,000 voters across 100 wards in the Dehradun Municipal Corporation, the upcoming elections promise to be highly competitive. “This election is crucial as it encompasses nearly five legislative constituencies,” remarked a local political expert.
In the Haridwar Municipal Corporation, which has 193,000 voters and a mixed population of Brahmins and Banias, the BJP has nominated Kiran
Jaisal as its candidate. Jaisal has served as a councillor twice, while her husband, Subhash Chandra, has held the position thrice. Kiran Jaisal is considered a strong contender.
The Congress is going with Amresh Baliyan to contest against Kiran Jaisal. The selection process has been complicated by the introduction of women’s OBC reservations, prompting both parties to consider their candidates.
Meanwhile, dissent plagues the Congress, surfacing afresh after the ticket distribution. Party strategists are trying to avoid the situation from getting out of hand by appeasing the disgruntled members.
Mathura Dutt Joshi, vice-president of Uttarakhand Congress, has expressed dissatisfaction with the ticket allocation process and is keeping himself away from the media. A reliable source within the party revealed, “He may even bid farewell to the Congress.”
State President Karan Mahara actively engages with upset party officials and workers to reconcile differences.
The BJP, too, is tackling dissent, tasking its MPs and MLAs with addressing the concerns of dissatisfied members and rebels. In some regions, state officials have also been deployed to manage discontent.
At a glance
Elections to 5 municipal corporations in Uttarakhand on January 23
BJP occupies the mayoral seats in Dehradun, Haldwani, and Kashipur
Congress holds Haridwar and Srinagar
Key contest for Dehradun corporation
BJP, Congress choose candidates emerging from student politics
Both parties face dissent,rebels