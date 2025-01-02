Stage set for urban local body polls in Uttarakhand

With 7,65,000 voters across 100 wards in the Dehradun Municipal Corporation, the upcoming elections promise to be highly competitive. “This election is crucial as it encompasses nearly five legislative constituencies,” remarked a local political expert.

In the Haridwar Municipal Corporation, which has 193,000 voters and a mixed population of Brahmins and Banias, the BJP has nominated Kiran

Jaisal as its candidate. Jaisal has served as a councillor twice, while her husband, Subhash Chandra, has held the position thrice. Kiran Jaisal is considered a strong contender.

The Congress is going with Amresh Baliyan to contest against Kiran Jaisal. The selection process has been complicated by the introduction of women’s OBC reservations, prompting both parties to consider their candidates.

Meanwhile, dissent plagues the Congress, surfacing afresh after the ticket distribution. Party strategists are trying to avoid the situation from getting out of hand by appeasing the disgruntled members.

Mathura Dutt Joshi, vice-president of Uttarakhand Congress, has expressed dissatisfaction with the ticket allocation process and is keeping himself away from the media. A reliable source within the party revealed, “He may even bid farewell to the Congress.”

State President Karan Mahara actively engages with upset party officials and workers to reconcile differences.

The BJP, too, is tackling dissent, tasking its MPs and MLAs with addressing the concerns of dissatisfied members and rebels. In some regions, state officials have also been deployed to manage discontent.

