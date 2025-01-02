Three found dead in guest house in J&K's Bhaderwah, police suspect asphyxiation

BHADERWAH: Three people were found dead under suspicious circumstances in a guest house in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda district, officials said. A charcoal heater was found in the room and the trio could have died due to asphyxiation, they said.

According to police, a man informed them that his sibling, who had gone to Bhaderwah, was not responding to calls.

Police tracked the location of his brother's mobile phone late Wednesday night and dispatched a team, they said.