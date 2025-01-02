TMC councillor shot dead by bike-borne assailants in West Bengal's Malda district

KOLKATA: Trinamool Congress councillor Dulal Sarkar was shot dead by unidentified miscreants in the Jhaljhalia area in West Bengal’s Malda district on Thursday morning.

CCTV footage of the incident shows two assailants firing at Sarkar multiple times as he tries to run inside an office.

According to the police, assailants had come on a bike and fired shots at the councillor. One bullet hit the his head, while two hit his body. He was rushed to Malda Medical College Hospital, where he was declared dead.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who was holding an administrative meeting in the Secretariat, condoled Sarkar's death. She slammed the Malda Superintendent of Police over the incident. Calling the official "useless", Banerjee said that Dulal Sarkar's security was withdrawn recently.

In her X handle Banerjee mentioned, "My close associate, and a very popular leader, Babla Sarkar has been murdered today. From the beginning of the Trinamool Congress, he (and his wife Chaitali Sarkar) worked hard for the party, and Babla was also elected a councillor,"