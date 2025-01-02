With 100 per cent conviction rate in 2024, NIA achieved a rare feat: Senior agency functionary

NEW DELHI: In a rare feat, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has secured a 100 per cent conviction rate in cases in which trial was complete in 2024 and solved several high-profile cases while arresting 210 accused across various crime categories, the agency said in a statement.

The agency noted that it registered 80 cases in 2024, with a focus on Left Wing Extremism (LWE), North East insurgency and terrorist-gangster nexus that underscores its commitment to delivering justice and strengthening national security.

Attributing this success to rigorous investigations and meticulous legal strategies, a senior NIA officer said, “The achievement marks a significant milestone for the agency, further solidifying its reputation as one of the country’s most effective investigative agencies.”

According to the data shared by the agency, a total of 210 accused were arrested across key categories of crimes in 80 cases registered by the NIA in 2024, as LWE-induced violence and North-East insurgency topped the list with 28 and 18 cases respectively.