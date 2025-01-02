With 100 per cent conviction rate in 2024, NIA achieved a rare feat: Senior agency functionary

NEW DELHI: In a rare feat, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has secured a 100 per cent conviction rate in cases in which trial was complete in 2024 and solved several high-profile cases while arresting 210 accused across various crime categories, the agency said in a statement.
The agency noted that it registered 80 cases in 2024, with a focus on Left Wing Extremism (LWE), North East insurgency and terrorist-gangster nexus that underscores its commitment to delivering justice and strengthening national security.
Attributing this success to rigorous investigations and meticulous legal strategies, a senior NIA officer said, “The achievement marks a significant milestone for the agency, further solidifying its reputation as one of the country’s most effective investigative agencies.”
According to the data shared by the agency, a total of 210 accused were arrested across key categories of crimes in 80 cases registered by the NIA in 2024, as LWE-induced violence and North-East insurgency topped the list with 28 and 18 cases respectively.
The cases also included seven relating to Jammu and Kashmir Jihadi cases, six explosive substances and five human trafficking cases, it said, adding that the NIA further registered four other Jihadi cases, four Khalistan and two ISIS Jihadi cases, and one case each in gangsters, cyber terrorism, Fake Indian Currency Notes and others categories.
Besides convictions of 68 accused in 25 cases, the NIA said its performance for 2024 was marked by filing a charge sheet against 408 accused.
A total of 137 properties worth Rs 19.57 crore were attached during the year as part of the agency’s sustained efforts to dismantle the various terrorist, gangster and other criminal networks.
The LWE remained under the main focus of the NIA throughout the year, leading to a maximum of 69 arrests of the total 210 arrests reported in 2024. Twenty-eight cases of LWE were registered, and 12 charge sheets filed against 64 accused. North-east insurgency was also high on NIA’s radar with 15 arrests.
The NIA said its quick action in cracking terrorism cases were evident in the fact that it had filed charge sheet against Pakistan-based Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) chief Wadhawa Singh alias Babbar and five other terrorists in the murder of VHP leader Vikas Prabhakar alias Vikas Bagga in Punjab within months of the fatal attack.
Early in the year, the NIA had also filed a charge sheet against Khalistan Terrorist Force (KTF) members Manpreet Singh alias Peeta and Mandeep Singh, after their successful deportation from the Philippines.
NIA further secured the conviction of four terrorists, including chief conspirator Kulwinderjeet Singh alias Khanpuria, in a terror conspiracy case related to the banned Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) outfit.
Khanpuria was involved in many terrorist cases, including a bomb blast at Connaught Place and a grenade attack at Red Fort, Delhi, in the nineties. He was also wanted in many terrorist cases, including a conspiracy to carry out targeted killings in Punjab.