20-year-old tiger Vikram denied release from Corbett Reserve due to age; remains under expert care

DEHRADUN: In a heart-wrenching development at the Corbett Tiger Reserve, the release of Vikram, a tiger imprisoned for five years following allegations of killing three beat watchers in the Dhikala zone, has been hindered by his age.

Now 20 years old and with several teeth lost, Vikram has been waiting for his freedom. Wildlife experts express their concerns, stating, “Vikram may still have several years left to live, but due to his advanced age, his release is not feasible. At this stage in his life, he will struggle to hunt other wildlife. Moreover, if released into the wild, younger and more dominant tigers could overpower him and pose a threat to his life.”

According to sources within the forest department, Vikram has been the centre of attention due to his longevity. He was apprehended at the age of 15 after he killed three. Initially captured and tranquillized, he was held at the Nainital Zoo. However, after exhibiting aggressive behaviour during his six-month stay there, he was transferred to the Dhikala Rescue Center.

As per sources from the Corbett Tiger Reserve, the Dhela Rescue Center was completed in 2020, and it was there that this tiger was relocated and named Vikram. Since then, the park administration has been responsible for providing food for Vikram. The Dhela Rescue Center is home to Vikram and eight other tigers, with Vikram being the oldest among them.

Speaking to The New Indian Express, Dr Saket Badola, the director of Corbett Tiger Reserve, emphasised the exceptional care provided to tigers housed at the Dhela Rescue Center.