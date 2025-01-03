Ajay Kumar Bhalla sworn in as 19th Governor of Manipur

GUWAHATI: Former Union Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla was sworn in as the 19th Governor of Manipur on Friday.

He was administered the oath of office by Chief Justice of the High Court of Manipur, D Krishnakumar, at a ceremony held at the Raj Bhavan in Imphal. Following the ceremony, Bhalla inspected the ceremonial guard of honour presented by Manipur Rifles personnel.

A 1984-batch Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer of the Assam-Meghalaya cadre, Bhalla retired as Union Home Secretary in August last year.

Chief Minister N Biren Singh, who attended the swearing-in ceremony, extended his best wishes to Bhalla for a successful tenure.