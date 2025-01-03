Ajay Kumar Bhalla sworn in as 19th Governor of Manipur

GUWAHATI: Former Union Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla was sworn in as the 19th Governor of Manipur on Friday.
He was administered the oath of office by Chief Justice of the High Court of Manipur, D Krishnakumar, at a ceremony held at the Raj Bhavan in Imphal. Following the ceremony, Bhalla inspected the ceremonial guard of honour presented by Manipur Rifles personnel.
A 1984-batch Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer of the Assam-Meghalaya cadre, Bhalla retired as Union Home Secretary in August last year.
Chief Minister N Biren Singh, who attended the swearing-in ceremony, extended his best wishes to Bhalla for a successful tenure.
“Attended the swearing-in ceremony of Hon’ble Governor Shri Ajay Kumar Bhalla Ji at Raj Bhawan today. I extend my heartfelt best wishes for his successful tenure and look forward to working together towards a peaceful and prosperous Manipur under his leadership,” Singh posted on X.
Describing Bhalla as an intelligent and competent person, Singh highlighted the central government’s commitment to addressing Manipur’s challenges through Bhalla’s appointment.
“I know Bhalla Ji. He is experienced. He held many important posts in Government of India administration. We appreciate Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ji and Home Minister Amit Shah Ji for appointing Bhalla Ji,” Singh said.
He added that both the people of Manipur and he himself were hopeful that Bhalla’s appointment would help restore peace in the state soon.
Prior to Bhalla’s appointment, Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya had been holding additional charge of Manipur.