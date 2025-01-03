Allahabad HC stays arrest of SP MP Zia-ur-Rehman Barq over Sambhal violence

LUCKNOW: The Allahabad High Court, on Friday, stayed the arrest of Samajwadi Party’s Sambhal MP, Zia-ur-Rehman Barq, in connection with the communal violence that erupted in western Uttar Pradesh’s Sambhal district on 24 November last year.

The clashes broke out during a court-ordered survey of a Mughal-era Jama Masjid in Sambhal, which was being conducted in compliance with a district court directive.

The violence occurred after members of the Muslim community protested against the survey, with the demonstration turning violent. Protestors resorted to stone-pelting and firing, which claimed five lives and left scores injured, including 20 police personnel.

Despite granting a stay on Barq’s arrest, the High Court refused to quash the FIR lodged against him. The FIR, registered at the Sambhal police station, named Barq for allegedly provoking violence during the survey of the Shahi Jama Masjid.

A double bench of the High Court, comprising Justice Rajiv Gupta and Justice Azahar Husain Idrisi, passed the order to stay Barq’s arrest. This decision followed a petition filed by Barq, whose counsel Imran Ullah argued the case, while the additional government advocate represented the state.