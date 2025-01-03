Amit Shah stresses infrastructure, tourism development in Andaman, Nicobar, Lakshadweep

NEW DELHI: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday asserted that the development of infrastructure and enhancement of tourism facilities in the Union Territories (UTs) of Andaman and Nicobar Islands and Lakshadweep remain a priority for the central government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Shah made these remarks while chairing a meeting of the Islands Development Agency (IDA) in New Delhi. He further noted that the government aims to build better infrastructure while preserving the culture and heritage of these islands, the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) stated in an official release.

During the meeting, Shah reviewed the progress of ongoing developmental and infrastructure initiatives in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands and Lakshadweep.

“Even though these islands are far from Delhi, they are close to our hearts. Development of infrastructure and increasing tourism facilities in the region is the priority of the government,” the release quoted the Home Minister as saying.