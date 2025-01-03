Amit Shah stresses infrastructure, tourism development in Andaman, Nicobar, Lakshadweep

NEW DELHI: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday asserted that the development of infrastructure and enhancement of tourism facilities in the Union Territories (UTs) of Andaman and Nicobar Islands and Lakshadweep remain a priority for the central government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Shah made these remarks while chairing a meeting of the Islands Development Agency (IDA) in New Delhi. He further noted that the government aims to build better infrastructure while preserving the culture and heritage of these islands, the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) stated in an official release.
During the meeting, Shah reviewed the progress of ongoing developmental and infrastructure initiatives in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands and Lakshadweep.
“Even though these islands are far from Delhi, they are close to our hearts. Development of infrastructure and increasing tourism facilities in the region is the priority of the government,” the release quoted the Home Minister as saying.
Shah emphasised the need for a holistic approach to infrastructure projects in both island groups and urged all concerned central ministries to collaborate on initiatives related to tourism, trade and other key sectors.
He also issued clear directives to address pending issues and expedite the completion of ongoing projects, the MHA said in the release. Shah further underscored the importance of advancing solar and wind energy initiatives in the two UTs and stressed the goal of achieving 100 per cent renewable energy generation through solar panels and windmills.
The Home Minister directed the Union Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE) to implement the ‘PM Surya Ghar’ scheme by installing solar panels in all households across both island groups.
During the meeting, the Ministry of Home Affairs, the Andaman and Nicobar Islands administration, and the Lakshadweep administration gave elaborate presentations on various development projects, including enhancements in digital connectivity, air connectivity and port development.
The meeting was attended by the Lieutenant Governor of the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Admiral (retd) DK Joshi, Administrator of Lakshadweep, Praful Patel, Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan, and secretaries of various Union ministries, along with other senior officials.