Nimisha Priya's fate uncertain amid bid to reach Yemeni man's kin to offer blood money

NEW DELHI: The fate of Nimisha Priya, a nurse from Kerala on death row in Yemen, remains uncertain as efforts to contact the family of the Yemeni national she is accused of murdering, in order to offer blood money, have yet to succeed.

With Yemen's President Rashad al-Alimi approving the death sentence for the 37-year-old, the only hope for her family is securing a pardon from the family of Talal Abdo Mehdi, the Yemeni citizen she has been convicted of murdering.

“We have been reaching out to some tribal leaders and other significant local people for getting through to the family. So far we spent around 40,000 USD in two installments through a lawyer there. But we are unable to get through to the family,” Subhash Chandran, Nimisha’s lawyer, told The New Indian Express.

The lack of a full-fledged Indian diplomatic mission or active diaspora organisation in the strife-torn Yemen has added to the problems in making all-out efforts to secure her release, the lawyer said. Nimisha has been lodged in a jail in Sana’a, in the capital of Yemen, since 2017 on charges of murdering a Yemeni national.