BPSC exam row: Pappu Yadav's supporters disrupt rail, road; Prashant Kishor continues fast-unto-death

PATNA: The agitation to re-conduct Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) 70th combined (preliminary) competitive examination has gained momentum with students, political parties and students' organisations joining hands to extend their support to the examinees.

On Friday Independent MP from Purnea Rajesh Ranjan alias Pappu Yadav on Friday disrupted rail and road traffic in the state capital and other places in support of their demand for re-test of Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC)’s 70th combined (preliminary) competitive examination across the state.

Police also stopped a few left-wing student’ organisations from marching towards the CM’s residence. Members of some left-wing students’ organisations also had a scuffle with police after they were prevented from marching towards the chief minister's residence in the state capital, sources added.

Besides disrupting rail and road traffic in several parts of the state capital, Pappu's supporters also disrupted rail and road traffic in places like Araria, Purnea and Muzaffarpur. The protesters squatted on the tracks at Sachiwalay Halt railway station at around 9 am for some time, disrupting the movement of the Buxar-Fatuha passenger train for 20 minutes. Pappu’s supporters also burnt tyres on roads in the state capital and Purnea.

Pappu along with his supporters also took out a march from Sachiwalay Halt railway station to JP roundabout, where police stopped them from proceeding further.