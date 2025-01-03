Centre releases draft of Data Protection Rules; mandates parental consent for children's social media accounts

NEW DELHI: The government on Friday released the long-awaited draft of Digital Personal Data Protection Rules which specify that parent's verifiable consent will have to be obtained by social media or online platforms before children can create any account.

Further, parents' identity and age will also have to be validated and verified through voluntarily provided identity proof "issued by an entity entrusted by law or the Government," as per the draft rules.

As per the rules, entities will be able to use and process personal data only if individuals have given their consent to consent managers  which will be entities entrusted to manage records of consents of people.

In case of children data processing, digital platforms will need to carry out due diligence for checking that the individual identifying herself as the parent of the child is an adult and is identifiable if required in connection with any legal compliance.

"A Data Fiduciary shall adopt appropriate technical and organisational measures to ensure that verifiable consent of the parent is obtained before the processing of any personal data of a child," the draft rule said.

E-commerce, social media and gaming platforms will fall under the category of data fiduciaries.

According to the draft rules, data fiduciaries will have to keep the data only for the time being for which consent has been provided and delete it thereafter.

The draft rules have been issued after 14 months of Parliament approving the Digital Data Protection Bill 2023.

"Draft of rules proposed to be made by the central government in exercise of the powers conferred by sub-sections (1) and (2) of section 40 of the Digital Personal Data Protection Act, 2023 (22 of 2023), on or after the date of coming into force of the Act, are hereby published for the information of all persons likely to be affected thereby," the draft notification said.