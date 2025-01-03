No alarming trend detected: Health Ministry urges calm amid hMPV surge in China

NEW DELHI: Five years after COVID-19 overwhelmed global healthcare systems, a new flu-like illness, human metapneumovirus (hMPV), has emerged in China, raising international concerns. However, Indian authorities on Friday assured the public that the situation in the country is under control, with no reported cases of the virus so far.
Addressing the media, Director-General of Health Services (DGHS) Dr Atul Goel emphasised that there is no need for panic. "hMPV is similar to other respiratory viruses causing flu-like symptoms, primarily in the elderly and children," he said. "Respiratory illnesses are common during winters, and our hospitals are well-equipped to handle them," he added.
The outbreak in China has seen a surge in cases, particularly among vulnerable groups, leading to comparisons with the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic. Social media reports of allegedly overwhelmed hospitals and crematoria have further fueled concerns globally.
Dr Goel, however, dismissed fears of a similar scenario in India. "We have thoroughly analysed respiratory illness data, including December 2024 trends, and found no significant rise in cases. The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) confirms there is no widespread outbreak in any part of the country," he said.
Dr Goel clarified that special medicines are not needed because there are no anti-viral drugs against this. Urging calm, he advised the public to follow general hygiene practices to curb the spread of respiratory infections.
"One thing I would like to convey to the public is to take general precautions that we use against all respiratory infections. People with coughs and colds should avoid crowded places to prevent transmission. Use a separate handkerchief or towel for sneezing and coughing, and take basic medicines for cold or fever if needed. There is nothing to be alarmed about in the present situation," he said.
China on Friday played down reports of a massive outbreak of flu in the country overwhelming hospitals, saying that cases of the respiratory diseases that occur during the winter were less severe this year compared to last year.
The Foreign Ministry here said it is safe for foreigners to travel to China.
"Respiratory infections tend to peak during the winter season in the northern hemisphere," Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning told the media here in response to a question on the spread of influenza A and other respiratory diseases in China.
Videos circulating on social media show overcrowded hospitals.
"The diseases appear to be less severe and spread with a smaller scale compared to the previous year," she said.
"I can assure you the Chinese government cares about the health of Chinese citizens and foreigners in China. It is safe to travel in China," she said.
She also referred to guidelines issued by the National Disease Control and Prevention Administration of China regarding the prevention and control of respiratory diseases in the winter.
For the past few days, reports of a massive flu outbreak in China have been circulating abroad, particularly in India and Indonesia.
Health officials, however, maintain the outbreak is an annual occurrence during the winter.
China is currently experiencing severe cold weather for the past few months.