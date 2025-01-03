No alarming trend detected: Health Ministry urges calm amid hMPV surge in China

NEW DELHI: Five years after COVID-19 overwhelmed global healthcare systems, a new flu-like illness, human metapneumovirus (hMPV), has emerged in China, raising international concerns. However, Indian authorities on Friday assured the public that the situation in the country is under control, with no reported cases of the virus so far.

Addressing the media, Director-General of Health Services (DGHS) Dr Atul Goel emphasised that there is no need for panic. "hMPV is similar to other respiratory viruses causing flu-like symptoms, primarily in the elderly and children," he said. "Respiratory illnesses are common during winters, and our hospitals are well-equipped to handle them," he added.

The outbreak in China has seen a surge in cases, particularly among vulnerable groups, leading to comparisons with the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic. Social media reports of allegedly overwhelmed hospitals and crematoria have further fueled concerns globally.

Dr Goel, however, dismissed fears of a similar scenario in India. "We have thoroughly analysed respiratory illness data, including December 2024 trends, and found no significant rise in cases. The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) confirms there is no widespread outbreak in any part of the country," he said.

Dr Goel clarified that special medicines are not needed because there are no anti-viral drugs against this. Urging calm, he advised the public to follow general hygiene practices to curb the spread of respiratory infections.

"One thing I would like to convey to the public is to take general precautions that we use against all respiratory infections. People with coughs and colds should avoid crowded places to prevent transmission. Use a separate handkerchief or towel for sneezing and coughing, and take basic medicines for cold or fever if needed. There is nothing to be alarmed about in the present situation," he said.