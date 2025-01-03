CISF reports 40 per cent decline in suicides among personnel

NEW DELHI: The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) has reported a 40 per cent decline in suicides among its personnel, attributing the improvement to several work-life balance measures introduced by the force leadership.
Data released by the CISF showed that suicide cases among its ranks have dropped to 9.87 per lakh in 2024, compared to 16.98 per lakh in 2023. A total of 15 suicides were recorded in 2024, as opposed to 25 in 2023, 26 in 2022, 21 in 2021, and 18 in 2020.
The CISF, one of the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) under the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), is tasked with securing critical infrastructure, including private enterprises, nuclear installations, power plants, space establishments, 66 airports across India, and the Delhi Metro.
According to a senior CISF officer, the sharp decrease “reflects the effectiveness of ongoing mental health initiatives and stress management programs implemented by the force to ensure the well-being of its personnel.”
The officer further attributed the significant reduction in suicides to measures such as an online grievance portal, a mental health study conducted through AIIMS, and a revised transfer-posting policy.
“The encouraging trend also reinforces the CISF’s commitment in addressing mental health challenges within its ranks,” he added.
For the first time in five years, the suicide rate in the CISF has shown a downward trend, falling below the national average of 12.4 per lakh, recorded in 2022.
In a recent written reply to a question in Parliament, Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai stated that 144 suicides were reported in CAPFs, the National Security Guard (NSG), and Assam Rifles in 2020. This number rose to 157 in 2021, declined slightly to 138 in 2022, returned to 157 in 2023, and fell to 134 in 2024—totalling 730 cases over five years.
A recent study conducted in coordination with the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi, identified multiple factors contributing to suicides among CAPF personnel.
These include poor emotional support due to nuclear families, marital disagreements and affairs, faster transmission of unpleasant information through smartphones, higher expectations from families, financial concerns, critical illnesses such as cancers, skin diseases, and HIV, as well as solitude and an inability to share and express emotions.
(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050, Tele Manas - 14416 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 02225521111, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.)