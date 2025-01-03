CISF reports 40 per cent decline in suicides among personnel

NEW DELHI: The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) has reported a 40 per cent decline in suicides among its personnel, attributing the improvement to several work-life balance measures introduced by the force leadership.

Data released by the CISF showed that suicide cases among its ranks have dropped to 9.87 per lakh in 2024, compared to 16.98 per lakh in 2023. A total of 15 suicides were recorded in 2024, as opposed to 25 in 2023, 26 in 2022, 21 in 2021, and 18 in 2020.

The CISF, one of the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) under the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), is tasked with securing critical infrastructure, including private enterprises, nuclear installations, power plants, space establishments, 66 airports across India, and the Delhi Metro.

According to a senior CISF officer, the sharp decrease “reflects the effectiveness of ongoing mental health initiatives and stress management programs implemented by the force to ensure the well-being of its personnel.”

The officer further attributed the significant reduction in suicides to measures such as an online grievance portal, a mental health study conducted through AIIMS, and a revised transfer-posting policy.