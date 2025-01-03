Congress starts campaign today to protect Constitution, promote Gandhi legacy

NEW DELHI: In keeping with the resolution passed by Congress Working Committee in Karnataka’s Belagavi, the Congress will launch its month-long campaign to ‘protect Constitution’ and promote the legacy of Mahatma Gandhi from Friday.
The campaign was to be launched on December 27, but was suspended in view of the passing away of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh on December 26 and the announcement of seven-day mourning in his honour.
The decision to organise the campaign was taken at the last meeting of the CWC at Belagavi on December 26 to commemorate the 100th anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi presiding over the session in 1924.
The campaign called ‘Jai Bapu, Jai Bhim, Jai Samvidhan Abhiyan’ will be launched in all blocks, districts and states on January 3, said AICC general secretary Jairam Ramesh.
The campaign will culminate in a public rally at Ambedkar’s birthplace in Mhow in Madhya Pradesh on January 26.
“January 26 is also the 75th anniversary of the Constitution of India coming into effect and the Republic of India being created,” Ramesh said.
The CWC, in its resolution, had said the Congress is “fiercely committed” to protecting the Constitution and the ideals of the Independence movement. Accordingly, the CWC resolu- tion said, the Congress will launch the Jai Bapu, Jai Bhim, Jai Samvidhan campaign beginning with a rally in Belagavi on December 27 and culminating in a rally on January 26.
During this month, rallies and marches will be organized in every block, district and state as well, Congress said. Given the urgency of the need to preserve, protect and promote the legacy of Mahatma Gandhi as well as that of the Constitution, this movement will extend beyond January 26 as well, it said.
The Congress also said between January 26, 2025 and January 26, 2026, the Congress will launch a massive nationwide public outreach campaign called the Samvidhan Bachao Rashtriya Padayatra in which all leaders will participate.
An AICC session will be held in Gujarat in the first half of April 2025, it said. AICC general secretary KC Venugopal, “The next year will be the year of a major organisational revamp. There will be an examination of accountability of leaders at all levels.”