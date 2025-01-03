Congress starts campaign today to protect Constitution, promote Gandhi legacy

NEW DELHI: In keeping with the resolution passed by Congress Working Committee in Karnataka’s Belagavi, the Congress will launch its month-long campaign to ‘protect Constitution’ and promote the legacy of Mahatma Gandhi from Friday.

The campaign was to be launched on December 27, but was suspended in view of the passing away of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh on December 26 and the announcement of seven-day mourning in his honour.

The decision to organise the campaign was taken at the last meeting of the CWC at Belagavi on December 26 to commemorate the 100th anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi presiding over the session in 1924.