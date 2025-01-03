Dallewal calls for mass turnout at Khanauri mahapanchayat; SKM plans national meet at Tohana

CHANDIGARH: As farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal’s fast-upto-death entered the 39th day, he appealed to farmers to reach the Khanauri border (Punjab-Haryana border) in large numbers on Saturday to attend the Kisan Mahapanchayat to strengthen the fight seeking a legal guarantee on the Minimum Support Price (MSP) for crops. On the other hand, the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) which spearheaded the 2020-21 farmers protest has called a national-level kisan mahapanchayat at Tohana in Fatehabad on January 4.

In a 70-second video message, Dallewal said he is appealing to the people of the country, who are part of the fight for a legal guarantee on the MSP, that they must reach Khanauri. The 70-year-old Dallewal has so far refused to take any medical aid despite his prolonged fasting, which has caused his health to deteriorate.

Farmer leader Abhimanyu Kohar said that Dallewal would speak for two to three minutes at Saturday's event to send across an important message. Another senior farmer leader, Sarwan Singh Pandher, who is the coordinator of the two farmer unions said that they are spearheading the agitation at Shambhu and Khanauri, said the Centre continues to adopt a stubborn attitude and is not resolving the issue.