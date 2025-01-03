Dallewal calls for mass turnout at Khanauri mahapanchayat; SKM plans national meet at Tohana

CHANDIGARH: As farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal’s fast-upto-death entered the 39th day, he appealed to farmers to reach the Khanauri border (Punjab-Haryana border) in large numbers on Saturday to attend the Kisan Mahapanchayat to strengthen the fight seeking a legal guarantee on the Minimum Support Price (MSP) for crops. On the other hand, the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) which spearheaded the 2020-21 farmers protest has called a national-level kisan mahapanchayat at Tohana in Fatehabad on January 4.
In a 70-second video message, Dallewal said he is appealing to the people of the country, who are part of the fight for a legal guarantee on the MSP, that they must reach Khanauri. The 70-year-old Dallewal has so far refused to take any medical aid despite his prolonged fasting, which has caused his health to deteriorate.
Farmer leader Abhimanyu Kohar said that Dallewal would speak for two to three minutes at Saturday's event to send across an important message. Another senior farmer leader, Sarwan Singh Pandher, who is the coordinator of the two farmer unions said that they are spearheading the agitation at Shambhu and Khanauri, said the Centre continues to adopt a stubborn attitude and is not resolving the issue.
The farmers, under the banner of Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-Political) and Kisan Mazdoor Morcha, have been camping at the Shambhu and Khanauri border points between Punjab and Haryana since February 13 last year, after their march to Delhi was stopped by Haryana Police. The officials of the state government have been making efforts to persuade Dallewal to take medical aid if he does not wish to break his fast, but he has so far remained firm in his stance. Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann had yesterday said that a team of government doctors is regularly monitoring Dallewal's health.
Senior Samyukta Kisan Morcha leader Prem Singh Bhangu, calling for the mahapanchayat at Tohana, said that it is a key demonstration of the farmers’ ongoing unity and strength and urged farmers to turn out in large numbers to ensure its success.
He said that prominent leaders such as BKU national spokesperson Rakesh Tikait, national general secretary Yudhvir Singh and several other leaders from across the country will attend it. Not only that also a large number of farmers from Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh are also expected to take part.
Bhangu added that on January 9 a farmer massive conference in Moga will also be held to continue strategising for their demands and we held a meeting in this regard today.