Debris disposal hits Char Dham road project

“The all-weather road project, spanning approximately 900 kilometres, has been underway on the Badrinath highway for nearly five years. As part of this initiative, road widening and beautification work are set to take place over a stretch of about 85 km from Nagarasu to Helang,” said an official.

However, in many locations where hill cutting has occurred, landslides have become active during the monsoon season, resulting in heavy debris and boulders obstructing the highway. Significant amounts of debris have also accumulated in the areas of Kameda, Nandprayag, Kshetrapal, Gadora, Bhanetpani, Pagalnala, Belakuchi, and Gulabkoti.

According to NHIDCL officials, a total of 14 dumping zones have been established for debris disposal. However, now almost all the dumping zones — located in Purasari, Chhinka, Kaudia, Kshetrapal, and Pagalnala— have reached their full capacity.

“In addition to efforts for debris capacity augmentation, new locations have been identified at two sites, for which we have sought permission from the forest department. Each of these dumping zones will have a capacity of 100,000 cubic meters,” NHIDCL manager Ankit Solanki said. “Our priority is to ensure that the road is operational before the Char Dham Yatra,” he added.