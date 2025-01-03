Debris disposal hits Char Dham road project

DEHRADUN: The ongoing all-weather road project aimed at enhancing the accessibility to Char Dham shrines in Uttarakhand has hit a snag as the dumping zones created for hill-cutting debris along the Badrinath highway have reached their full capacity.
Filling up of all designated dumping zones have led debris accumulation along the highway. Though debris disposal was slated for completion in January, progress has halted due to the absence of space. The National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation (NHIDCL), the executing agency of the road project, is struggling to find space for debris disposal. Officials said the forest department is expected to identify new dumping areas shortly.
“The all-weather road project, spanning approximately 900 kilometres, has been underway on the Badrinath highway for nearly five years. As part of this initiative, road widening and beautification work are set to take place over a stretch of about 85 km from Nagarasu to Helang,” said an official.
However, in many locations where hill cutting has occurred, landslides have become active during the monsoon season, resulting in heavy debris and boulders obstructing the highway. Significant amounts of debris have also accumulated in the areas of Kameda, Nandprayag, Kshetrapal, Gadora, Bhanetpani, Pagalnala, Belakuchi, and Gulabkoti.
According to NHIDCL officials, a total of 14 dumping zones have been established for debris disposal. However, now almost all the dumping zones — located in Purasari, Chhinka, Kaudia, Kshetrapal, and Pagalnala— have reached their full capacity.
“In addition to efforts for debris capacity augmentation, new locations have been identified at two sites, for which we have sought permission from the forest department. Each of these dumping zones will have a capacity of 100,000 cubic meters,” NHIDCL manager Ankit Solanki said. “Our priority is to ensure that the road is operational before the Char Dham Yatra,” he added.
Speaking to this newspaper, Uttarakhand tourism and public works department (PWD) minister Satpal Maharaj said, “The project involves the construction of a 900-kilometre all-weather road to provide better connectivity to Yamunotri, Gangotri, Kedarnath, and Badrinath.”
Highlighting the strategic importance of the initiative, Maharaj said, “This project extends to regions near the China border.” Emphasising the benefits for travellers, the minister said, “The new highways will make travel easier and safer, especially during monsoons and winter, when the existing roads become prone to landslides and blockages.”
In October last year, the Centre informed the Supreme Court that nearly 75% of the Char Dham all-weather highway project, a key initiative of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has been completed.
The SC set up an oversight committee in 2019 to assess the project’s potential environmental impact. The initial chair, environmentalist Ravi Chopra, resigned in 2022, citing that the ministry of road transport & highways was disregarding the committee’s recommendations. Retired justice A K Sikri replaced him as chairperson.