Enforcement Bureau team attacked during crackdown on illegal mining in Nuh

GURUGRAM: Two Haryana State Enforcement Bureau officers were allegedly injured in an attack by a suspected mining mafia during inspection of an illegal mining operation in the Ghata Shamshabad village of Nuh district, police have said.

The accused also forcefully freed a tractor-trolley that was caught engaging in the illegal mining operation, they said.

An FIR was registered against three named accused and 22 unidentified people under provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and other laws at Ferozpur Jhirka police station on the basis of a complaint filed by inspector Surajmal, SHO of the Haryana State Enforcement Bureau police station in Nuh.