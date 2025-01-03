India protests China’s creation of two new counties in Aksai Chin; objects Brahmaputra Dam proposal

NEW DELHI: India on Friday said it has lodged a "solemn protest" with China over creation of two new counties in Hotan prefecture, asserting that such moves will not lend legitimacy to Beijing's "illegal and forcible" occupation in the region.
In a strong reaction, External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said parts of these so-called counties fall in India's Union Territory of Ladakh and that the Chinese action will have no bearing on New Delhi's consistent position regarding its sovereignty.
China's announcement on establishing the two counties came days after Special Representatives of the two nations resumed boundary talks that was stalled for almost five years.
"We have seen the announcement pertaining to the establishment of two new counties in Hotan Prefecture of China. Parts of jurisdiction of these so-called counties fall in India's Union Territory of Ladakh," Jaiswal said.
"We have never accepted the illegal Chinese occupation of Indian territory in this area," he said.
"The creation of new counties will neither have a bearing on India's long-standing and consistent position regarding our sovereignty over the area nor lend legitimacy to China's illegal and forcible occupation of the same," Jaiswal added.
He further said: "We have lodged a solemn protest with the Chinese side through diplomatic channels."
India also raised objections to China's proposed plan to build a mega dam on the Brahmaputra river in Tibet.
In its first reaction to the proposed dam, New Delhi urged Beijing to ensure that the interests of downstream states of the Brahmaputra are not harmed by activities in upstream areas.
"We will continue to monitor and take necessary measures to protect our interests," Jaiswal said on Friday.
There have been apprehensions that the dam will have adversely impact the ecological balance of Arunachal Pradesh and Assam.
The Brahmaputra passes through these two states.
"As a lower riparian state with established user rights to the waters of the river, we have consistently expressed, through expert-level as well as diplomatic channels, our views and concerns to the Chinese side over mega projects on rivers in their territory," Jaiswal said.
"These have been reiterated, along with need for transparency and consultation with downstream countries, following the latest report," he said.
"The Chinese side has been urged to ensure that the interests of downstream states of the Brahmaputra are not harmed by activities in upstream areas," he added.
On December 25, China announced its plan to construct the world's largest dam on the Brahmaputra River in Tibet, close to its border with India.
The project is estimated to cost around USD 137 billion.
The dam will be located in the ecologically fragile Himalayan region.
According to available details, the dam will be built at a huge gorge in the Himalayan reaches where the Brahmaputra makes a huge U-turn to flow into Arunachal Pradesh and then to Bangladesh.
China's announcement on the dam raised concerns in India as well as Bangladesh.
Last week, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning played down the apprehensions about the project .
"The project will not negatively affect the lower reaches," she said, referring to the concerns in India and Bangladesh.
"China will continue to maintain communication with countries at the lower reaches through existing channels and step up cooperation on disaster prevention and relief for the benefit of the people by the river," she said.
The latest irritant in India-China ties came weeks after the two countries ended an over four-and-a-half-year border standoff and announced steps to reduce mistrust. Following an understanding reached on October 21, the two sides completed the disengagement of troops at the two remaining friction points of Demchok and Depsang.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping held talks on the margins of the BRICS Summit in Russia on October 23 and agreed to revive various bilateral dialogue mechanisms, signalling an intention to normalise the relations.
In the nearly 50-minute meeting, Modi underscored the importance of properly handling differences and disputes and not allowing them to disturb peace and tranquillity in border areas.
Nearly four weeks later, the Special Representatives on the border issue -- India's National Security Adviser Ajit Doval and China's foreign minister Wang Yi held talks in Beijing.
It was the first dialogue under the framework of Special Representatives in nearly five years.
In the talks, Doval and Wang focused on "positive" direction for cross-border cooperation including resuming the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra, river data sharing and border trade.