Muizzu minister-EAM meet today

NEW DELHI: India and the Maldives are set to further strengthen their ties as New Delhi hosts the Foreign Minister of the island country, Abdulla Khaleel, for a three-day visit.

The Maldives-India relations were on a downward spiral after President Mohamed Muizzu came to power last April and demanded New Delhi replace 80 defence personnel it had stationed on the Maldives as part of his “India out” campaign.

But the relationship has been on the mend following intense diplomatic engagements from last October.