Muizzu minister-EAM meet today

NEW DELHI: India and the Maldives are set to further strengthen their ties as New Delhi hosts the Foreign Minister of the island country, Abdulla Khaleel, for a three-day visit.
The Maldives-India relations were on a downward spiral after President Mohamed Muizzu came to power last April and demanded New Delhi replace 80 defence personnel it had stationed on the Maldives as part of his “India out” campaign.
But the relationship has been on the mend following intense diplomatic engagements from last October.
During his three-day official visit to India from January 2 to January 4, Khaleel is scheduled to meet with External Affairs minister S Jaishankar on Friday. The two leaders expected to review the bilateral ties and give a new direction to their economic, maritime and people to people cooperation.
Khaleel, the first foreign dignitary to visit India in 2025 was appointed as the Maldives Foreign Affairs minister on September 30 last year. Before this role, he served as the island nation’s Health Minister.
Khaleel has previously acknowledged India’s “significant contribution” to his nation’s swift recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic, which is vital to the Maldives’ tourism-dependent economy. In October, Khaleel also accompanied President Muizzu on a five-day State visit to India.
He described the visit as one marked by “insightful discussions” and strengthened bilateral ties, further deepening the enduring partnership between the Maldives and India.
“Our commitment to further enhance the Maldives-India partnership remains unwavering, and I look forward to our promising future collaborations for the mutual benefit of our two nations and people,” Khaleel posted on social media platform X after the visit.
Both foreign ministers are expected to review the steps taken under their ‘Vision for Comprehensive Economic and Maritime Security Partnership’ firmed up during Muizzu’s visit.
India extended emergency financial support to the Maldives last September by subscribing to its $50 million treasury bill to bring much-needed relief to the cash-strapped island nation. Since then, India has been liberal with its economic support with the neighbours across the Indian Ocean which had its economy in the doldrums after the Covid pandemic.
The help included enabling the Maldives to access up to $400 million under the US Dollar/Euro Swap Window and Rs 30 billion under the Indian Rupee (INR) Swap Window — an arrangement that will remain in effect till June 2027.
“We will work together for stability and progress in the Indian Ocean region,” PM Narendra Modi had said after the meeting with Muizzu.
