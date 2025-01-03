NHAI seeks Punjab government's help to acquire land for stalled highway projects

CHANDIGARH: The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) is implementing 37 projects, spanning a total length of 1,344 kilometres in Punjab, with an estimated cost exceeding Rs 50,000 crore.
However, it is yet to acquire possession of 103 kilometres of land required to complete 15 highway projects covering 604 kilometres in the state.
The primary project facing delays is the flagship Delhi-Amritsar-Katra expressway, which has been stalled due to protests by farmers.
Sources revealed that the NHAI has once again raised the issue with the state government. In a letter addressed to Punjab Chief Secretary KAP Sinha, the authority has requested directions to the relevant administrative and police officials to extend necessary support in securing possession of the remaining parcels of acquired land. This is crucial for executing work on the 15 stalled highway projects in Punjab and completing three stretches of the Delhi-Amritsar-Katra expressway.
The multi-state expressway, spanning 669 kilometres, is a four-lane access-controlled corridor connecting Jasaur Kheri in Jhajjar district of Haryana with Katra in Jammu and Kashmir. Of this, a 295.51-kilometre stretch passes through Punjab.
“Possession of 102.73 kilometres of the total 604-kilometre length in the remaining 15 projects is to be handed over to the NHAI, for which administrative/police assistance is required,” the letter states.
The other projects facing delays include Beas-Dera Baba Nanak, Amritsar-Una, Amritsar Bypass, Abohar-Fazilka, Amritsar-Bathinda, Moga-Bajakhana, Ludhiana-Bathinda, Ludhiana-Ropar, and the Southern Ludhiana Bypass.
Meanwhile, the construction of 22 highways, covering 740 kilometres, is progressing at full pace after acquiring the necessary land. Earlier, these projects had also faced delays due to difficulties in securing land possession.
The NHAI has faced repeated hurdles in Punjab due to farmers’ protests and delays in land acquisition. Many projects had remained stalled for a long time before gaining momentum following Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari’s warning that these projects would be cancelled if the state government failed to hand over the required land.
Following this, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, the then Chief Secretary Anurag Verma, and Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav intervened. They engaged with farmers through discussions and offered enhanced compensation for their land, successfully securing over 94 per cent of the acquired land for these projects.
Sources added that several of these projects are divided into multiple packages, with work awarded to the same or different bidders.
Earlier, three greenfield projects—Southern Ludhiana Bypass, Ludhiana-Rupnagar highway, and Ludhiana-Bathinda highway—were terminated. These were six-lane projects developed under the Hybrid Annuity Model. Subsequently, the NHAI decided to issue fresh tenders and re-award work for the terminated and stalled highway projects in Punjab.