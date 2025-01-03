NIA court convicts 28 for killing ABVP man during Kasganj rally

LUCKNOW: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) court of Lucknow convicted 28 of the 30 accused in the high-profile Chandan Gupta murder case. Victim Chandan Gupta alias Abhishek Gupta was shot during the Tiranga Yatra, organised by Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP), as part of the Republic Day celebrations on January 26, 2018 in Kasganj district.

The court acquitted two accused giving them the benefit of doubt in the dearth of evidence. The quantum of punishment is expected to be delivered on Friday. Chandan, an activist of Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad, accompanied by his brother Vivek, was riding a motorbike during the yatra.

As per the prosecution, as the yatra reached Government Girls College on Tehsil Road, it was ambushed by a group of anti-social elements from Muslim community. The attackers obstructed the procession and snatched the tricolour mounted on the motor bikes, threw it on the ground while shouting pro-Pakistan slogans.

The main accused, Saleem, targeted Chandan Gupta. He sustained a bullet injury and was declared dead upon reaching the hospital.