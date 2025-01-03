'One Island, One Resort' policy to open unexplored islands to tourism

NEW DELHI: According to the ministry officials, the Government is working on the ‘One Island, One Resort’ concept for Andaman and Nicobar (A&N), Lakshadweep, Daman and Diu, where it had proposed to create a single resort on an islet. The policy is expected to be aimed for holistic development of identified unexplored and untapped islands for promotion of sustainable ecotourism soon

“With the collaboration of private entities, an ecosystem will be developed to open uninhabited islands to tourists and simultaneously for maintaining and preserving the natural ecosystem and rich bio-diversity there. The work is going on. On a small island, only one resort will be developed similar to existing arrangements in Maldives,” said officials, privy to the development.

A feasibility study to tap the potential for tourism development of selected islands and ‘high-quality sustainable development’ was conducted by Niti Aayog long ago.

“The study was to figure out land requirements and explore easing out of regulations for the development. In the project, multiple agencies; ministries and departments such as Defence, Home Affairs and Environment are involved. The ministries of home affairs and tourism will jointly work. The policy is at the finalisation stage,” said officials.