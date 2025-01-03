Protests against Union Carbide waste disposal rock MP's Pithampur, two attempt self-immolation

The quick response of the crowd likely prevented a tragedy, and the men were subsequently shifted to a local hospital by public and police officers present at the scene.

The protests stem from concerns by people regarding the safety and environmental implications of relocating hazardous materials to the township, located approximately 30 kilometres from Indore.

The situation is under control but tense, Dhar Superintendent of Police Manoj Singh told PTI over the phone from a protest site near Pithampur bus stand.

The two men who attempted self-immolation were shifted from a local hospital to a private facility in Indore, where doctors confirmed they are out of danger, the SP said.

Protests continued in several parts of the town through the day amid a bandh call given by Pithampur Bachao Samiti, with a mob marching to the industrial unit in which the waste is set to be incinerated, and another agitation that saw the participation of children.

Pithampur, about 50 kilometres from the Dhar district headquarters, has a population of about 1.75 lakh and its industrial area here has nearly 700 factories in three sectors.

In view of the tense situation in the town, District Collector Priyank Mishra and SP Singh released two separate videos asking people to maintain calm and to not take law in their hands, adding that the administration was ready to listen to their demands.

Both the top officials said health of the people was paramount for the state government, but asserted those trying to disturb peace would be dealt with strictly.