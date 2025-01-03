Punjab govt doctors to go on indefinite strike from January 20

CHANDIGARH: The 2,500-odd government doctors in Punjab have decided to go on an indefinite strike from January 20.

The decision comes after the AAP-led state government failed to deliver on the promises it made viz-a-viz "providing adequate security arrangements and reinstatement of assured carrier progression."

Earlier, the doctors struck work on September 9, 2024 for a week. They withdrew the strike after the government gave them written assurance that their demands will be fulfilled in a time-bound manner.

There is shortage of 43 per cent of MBBS and 54 per cent of specialist doctors in the state. Out of the total of 2,689 posts of specialist doctors some 1600 are yet to be filled and out of 2,293 posts of MBBS doctors around 1000 posts lie vacant.

Punjab Civil Medical Services (PCMS) Association president Dr Akhil Sarin said the general body meeting of PCMSA was held on January 1 to discuss these pressing issues and it has been unanimously decided to resume the call of suspension of services from January 20 in the face of non-issuance of notifications on reinstatement of DACPs in the exact form and manner in which it was prior to July 1, 2022 and the security framework roll out.

The next meeting will be held on January 12 at Moga to announce the details of the struggle in the days to come.

"Being a pro-people organization, PCMSA feels immense pain and agony in being 'forced' to take such stands. However, we strongly believe that in the long run, PCMSA will be remembered for its relentless struggle for saving the public healthcare of this state from an imminent collapse," Sarin said.

"We earnestly hope the government, while showcasing its strong political will in line with its overall commitment towards a robust public healthcare, walks the talk and fulfills its commitment within the stipulated timeframe, thereby ensuring seamless healthcare delivery services to the people of the state in general and in instilling a sense of trust and confidence in the PCMS cadre in particular,’’ he said.