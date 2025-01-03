‘Return of Maharashtra farm land soon’

MUMBAI: Maharashtra cabinet on Thursday decided to amend the existing land revenue code and return the 4,949 acres of defaulted agriculture land to original farmers from whom these parcels were taken and seized due to non-payment of government dues and taxes.

The decision benefits 973 farmers in Maharashtra. Amendments to Section 220 of the Maharashtra Land Revenue Code of 1966 were approved, paving the way for returning the defaulted lands to the original owners.

The farmers can now get their lands back by paying a quarter of the ready reckoner rate. Also called the circle rate or guidance value refers to the minimum valuation set by the state government for properties in a particular area.