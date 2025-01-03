RJD home truth: Dad, son agree to disagree on Nitish

PATNA: Lalu Prasad and his son Tejashwi Prasad Yadav are apparently not on same page on the issue of Nitish Kumar returning to the INDIA bloc, even as the JD(U) leader gave an “evasive” reply to the RJD chief’s statement that “doors were open for the CM”.
“What are you saying,” asked Nitish in his cryptic response to Lalu’s offer. Nitish made the remark while talking to mediapersons at Raj Bhavan, where he attended the swearing-in of Arif Mohammad Khan as the governor. When asked whether the state government would be able to complete its term, Khan said, “This is not the question for such an occasion. Today (swearing-in ceremony) is a happy day. Let us only talk about good things.”
On Wednesday, Lalu told a YouTube channel, “Our doors are open for Nitish Kumar. He should also unbolt his gates.”
Lalu’s remark triggered speculation whether Nitish would switch sides again. In January last year, the JD (U) leader had severed his ties with the INDIA bloc to form a new government with the BJP.
Meanwhile, former deputy chief minister Tejashwi Yadav sought to downplay Lalu’s remarks, stating that his father made the statement to “satisfy the curiosity of the media.”
Talking to media persons at the swearing-in of the new governor, Tejashwi said, “What else would he (Lalu Yadav) say? He was simply addressing your questions. New Year will witness the end of the Nitish Kumar-led NDA government.”
He accused Nitish of being “captive” to a small group of advisors and no longer capable of running Bihar.