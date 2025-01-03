RJD home truth: Dad, son agree to disagree on Nitish

PATNA: Lalu Prasad and his son Tejashwi Prasad Yadav are apparently not on same page on the issue of Nitish Kumar returning to the INDIA bloc, even as the JD(U) leader gave an “evasive” reply to the RJD chief’s statement that “doors were open for the CM”.

“What are you saying,” asked Nitish in his cryptic response to Lalu’s offer. Nitish made the remark while talking to mediapersons at Raj Bhavan, where he attended the swearing-in of Arif Mohammad Khan as the governor. When asked whether the state government would be able to complete its term, Khan said, “This is not the question for such an occasion. Today (swearing-in ceremony) is a happy day. Let us only talk about good things.”

On Wednesday, Lalu told a YouTube channel, “Our doors are open for Nitish Kumar. He should also unbolt his gates.”