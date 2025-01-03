Nation

Those indulging in politics in my apology over ethnic violence seeking unrest in Manipur: CM Biren Singh

On New Year's Eve, the chief minister apologised for the ethnic conflict in the state and appealed to all communities to forget and forgive past mistakes and start afresh.
Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh.
Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh.FILE | ANI
PTI
Updated on
1 min read

IMPHAL: Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Friday claimed that those who are indulging in politics in his apology to the people over the 20-month-long ethnic conflict are seeking unrest in the northeastern state, and said his government's priority is to restore peace.

Claiming that "past is past", he appealed to communities to sit together and find a permanent solution to the conflict that has plagued the northeastern state since May 2023.

"Those who are indulging in politics in my statement are seeking unrest. The opposition has no ideology. What I said was an expression of sadness and grief. My apology was to those who have been suffering and have lost their loved ones. Why should I say sorry to terrorists? I am saying sorry to the innocent people and those who were displaced from their homes," Singh said.

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh.
As Manipur CM apologises for ethnic conflict, Congress asks why PM Modi can't do the same; Biren Singh reacts

The chief minister had on Tuesday apologised for the ethnic conflict in the state, which claimed more than 250 lives and rendered thousands homeless and appealed to all communities to forget and forgive past mistakes and start afresh.

"I convey my peace message to the community members residing in the state. Again, let us forgive and forget. Past is past. We should sit together and bring a permanent solution. Priority should be the restoration of peace," he added.

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh.
CPI calls for Biren Singh's resignation, says apology for Manipur ethnic strife is 'not enough'
Manipur violence
Manipur Chief Minister Biren Singh

Related Stories

No stories found.

X
The New Indian Express
www.newindianexpress.com