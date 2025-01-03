Those indulging in politics in my apology over ethnic violence seeking unrest in Manipur: CM Biren Singh

IMPHAL: Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Friday claimed that those who are indulging in politics in his apology to the people over the 20-month-long ethnic conflict are seeking unrest in the northeastern state, and said his government's priority is to restore peace.

Claiming that "past is past", he appealed to communities to sit together and find a permanent solution to the conflict that has plagued the northeastern state since May 2023.

"Those who are indulging in politics in my statement are seeking unrest. The opposition has no ideology. What I said was an expression of sadness and grief. My apology was to those who have been suffering and have lost their loved ones. Why should I say sorry to terrorists? I am saying sorry to the innocent people and those who were displaced from their homes," Singh said.