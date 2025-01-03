Union ministers to oversee BJP state chief polls

NEW DELHI: The BJP on Thursday appointed senior leaders, including key Union ministers, as election officers for the selection of state presidents and members of the national council.

In a strategy to align state presidential polls with the national president election, the BJP assigned Union ministers to oversee elections in 29 states and UTs. Union minister Bhupendra Yadav has been appointed as the election officer for Gujarat, Shivraj Singh Chouhan for Karnataka, Piyush Goyal for Uttar Pradesh, Manohar Lal Khattar for Bihar and Dharmendra Pradhan for MP.

Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat overseeing elections in Assam, Jitendra Singh in Himachal Pradesh, Prahlad Joshi, in Kerala, and George Kurian in Meghalaya. Other appointments include Kiren Rijiju for Sikkim, G Kishen Reddy for Tamil Nadu, Kumari Shobha Karandlaje for Telangana, Juel Oram for Tripura, and Sarbananda Sonowal for Arunachal Pradesh.

According to the BJP’s constitution, the election process for the national president will progress after at least 50% of state presidents and other office-bearers are elected.