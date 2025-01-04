BJP’s leadership race in Gujarat sparks controversy amid intense lobbying

AHMEDABAD: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has commenced the process of selecting district and civic presidents in Gujarat as the new year begins. Today, 4th January, marks the start of the application process for these coveted positions, igniting fierce competition within the party.

Key cities such as Ahmedabad, Surat, Vadodara, and Rajkot are witnessing a flurry of activity as both current and former office bearers vie for the top posts. The selection process has triggered intense lobbying, with contenders jostling for influence and dominance.

Tensions came to a head in Vadodara, where a public clash between a former deputy mayor and a former corporator over the city president post has grabbed headlines. A video of their heated confrontation has since gone viral, adding further drama to the selection process.

The simmering feud within Vadodara city BJP erupted during today’s (4th January) candidate sensitisation process. As application forms were being accepted at the city BJP office, a heated exchange broke out between Sunita Shukla, Vice President of BJP Mahila Morcha, and former corporator Gopi Talati.

Shukla accused Talati of making a statement demeaning to women, while Talati countered, claiming the allegations were an attempt to undermine his candidacy.