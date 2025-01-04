BJP’s leadership race in Gujarat sparks controversy amid intense lobbying

AHMEDABAD: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has commenced the process of selecting district and civic presidents in Gujarat as the new year begins. Today, 4th January, marks the start of the application process for these coveted positions, igniting fierce competition within the party.
Key cities such as Ahmedabad, Surat, Vadodara, and Rajkot are witnessing a flurry of activity as both current and former office bearers vie for the top posts. The selection process has triggered intense lobbying, with contenders jostling for influence and dominance.
Tensions came to a head in Vadodara, where a public clash between a former deputy mayor and a former corporator over the city president post has grabbed headlines. A video of their heated confrontation has since gone viral, adding further drama to the selection process.
The simmering feud within Vadodara city BJP erupted during today’s (4th January) candidate sensitisation process. As application forms were being accepted at the city BJP office, a heated exchange broke out between Sunita Shukla, Vice President of BJP Mahila Morcha, and former corporator Gopi Talati.
Shukla accused Talati of making a statement demeaning to women, while Talati countered, claiming the allegations were an attempt to undermine his candidacy.
"Dirty comments about women have been made," alleged Sunitaben Shukla, Vice President of Vadodara City Mahila Morcha. Speaking to the media, she stated, "I will first brief the president personally before addressing the media. Any further action will follow the president's approval." Emphasising discipline, she added, "In a party like BJP, ask what has been said—not me. As a woman, if something inappropriate happens at this office, I must speak up."
Shukla hinted that the issue could escalate, saying, "The matter will be discussed with the president and may reach the high command."
“I haven’t spoken about any worker; the allegations are baseless,” said former corporator and presidential aspirant Gopi Talati. He claimed the accusations stem from fears over his challenge to the current president.
“They’re making dirty allegations because my candidacy is strong,” he added. Pointing fingers at his accusers, he remarked, “Everyone, including Sunitaben, knows who is behind this.” Talati emphasised his adherence to party procedures, stating, “I have filed my candidacy as per the rules, and anyone has the right to make allegations.”
As the BJP marks its ‘Sangathan Parv - Sadasyata Abhiyaan,’ the hunt for city and district presidents gains momentum. Leaders are now set to deliberate and finalise candidates for eight municipal corporations and 33 districts in this high-stakes selection exercise.