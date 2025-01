Congress launches 'Jai Bapu, Jai Bhim, Jai Samvidhan' campaign targeting Amit Shah for 'insulting' Ambedkar

NEW DELHI: The Congress has announced the launch of a 'Jai Bapu, Jai Bhim, Jai Samvidhan' campaign to press for the resignation of Union Home Minister Amit Shah for "insulting" BR Ambedkar, the principal architect of India's Constitution.

Congress leader Pawan Khera said under the campaign, party leaders will organise 'Chaupals' in every district and tell people how the BJP-RSS has been insulting Ambedkar and demeaning the Constitution for decades.

Launched on January 3, the campaign will culminate on January 26 with a grand rally at Mhow in Madhya Pradesh, the birthplace of Ambedkar, commemorating 75 years of the Constitution and the Republic, Khera said.

"To safeguard his legacy and values, a 'Samvidhan Bachao Rashtriya Padayatra' will be held from January 26, 2025, to January 26, 2026 -- connecting villages and towns across India with a powerful message of unity and social justice," Khera told reporters.

"We reiterate our demand to sack Home Minister Amit Shah for his derogatory remarks against Dr Ambedkar," he added.

The Congress leader also accused the BJP leadership of trying to "normalise the demonisation" of national leaders such as Mahatma Gandhi, Babasaheb Ambedkar and Jawaharlal Nehru, who left an indelible mark in the country's history.

"'Make-up artists' cannot replace national icons whose contributions to the nation are immense. Such people have certainly created a name for themselves in the country's history. Icons like Mahatma Gandhi, Nehru and Ambedkar cannot be replaced," Khera said.

He also said the campaign aims to awaken and tell the people of the country about BJP's actions and the "insult" to Ambedkar.

Replying to a debate on the Constitution in the Rajya Sabha on December 17, Shah had criticised the Congress for repeatedly taking Ambedkar's name. "It has become a fashion to say Ambedkar, Ambedkar, Ambedkar, Ambedkar... Had they taken God's name so many times, they would have got a place in heaven," Shah had said.

"We hoped that the home minister would apologise and the prime minister would intervene in this matter. But Prime Minister Modi supported the home minister and became a partner in insulting Ambedkar ji," Khera said.

The Congress leader said this issue was also raised at the Belagavi meeting where it was decided that the party will launch a 'Jai Bapu, Jai Bhim, Jai Samvidhan' campaign across the country.

"Under this campaign, we will organise 'Chaupals' in every district and tell people how the BJP-RSS has been insulting Ambedkar ji and demeaning the Constitution for decades," Khera said.

The Congress leader also recalled how on November 30, 1949, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) described the Constitution as "un-Indian" in its mouthpiece 'Organiser'.

"When Ambedkar ji talked about equal rights for women, RSS burnt his effigy at the Ramlila Maidan. Not just Ambedkar ji, but Gandhi ji's legacy is also being attacked today," he alleged.

He also claimed that BJP was confident of changing Ambedkar's Constitution by winning more than 400 seats in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, which didn't happen.

"But, had this happened, not only would the Constitution have changed, even Mahatma Gandhi's picture would have been removed from currency notes. Mahatma Gandhi, whom the whole world considers an ideal, is slowly being removed by the ruling party of his own country. That is why the Congress is moving ahead and preserving the legacy of Babasaheb Ambedkar and Mahatma Gandhi," he said.

Khera also said the BJP cannot roam around speaking about the Constitution while keeping 'Manusmriti' in its armpit.

"BJP not just openly commits injustice against Dalits and Adivasis in the country, it also weakens their laws. The BJP is against constitutional and democratic institutions. It has always insulted Ambedkar ji, but we will not tolerate this anymore," he said.

Khera also released a pamphlet for the 'Jai Bapu, Jai Bhim, Jai Samvidhan' campaign, claiming the Congress seeks to reveal with historical background how the BJP has been conspiring against 90 percent of India's population. "Insulting Babasaheb Ambedkar or conspiring against him is a violation of the rights of 90 percent of the people of this country...It is an attack on them," Khera alleged.