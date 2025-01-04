Covid-like HMPV outbreak in China: What we know so far

The year 2025 has dawned with a new respiratory illness-- caused by human metapneumovirus (HMPV)--outbreak in China creating a scare among the people here.

Coming as it does five years since the outbreak of Covid-19, which wreaked havoc in many parts of the world, there are reasons for panic.

Does HMPV have anything in common with the outbreak of Covid-19, which struck India--after it was first reported in China-- in January 2020?

Although social media is replete with posts claiming that the situation is dire in China, neither the World Health Organization (WHO) nor Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has declared any stage of emergency so far.

The surge in infections is still being examined as the outbreak coincides with winter, a time when cases of respiratory illnesses usually peak. As per reports, the HMPV is spreading along with multiple viruses like influenza A, Mycoplasma pneumoniae and Covid-19.

What is the HMPV virus?

The human metapneumovirus (HMPV), a virus that affects the upper respiratory system, sometimes causing lower respiratory infections, was first discovered in 2001.

According to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), it affects individuals across all age groups, especially those with weak immune systems or chronic respiratory conditions like asthma or chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). Infants, children under the age of five, and adults over the age of 65 are also at risk.

HMPV is more common in winter and early spring and people affected by it show symptoms similar to a common cold or flu. Cough, runny or stuffy nose, fever, sore throat, wheezing or shortness of breath to name a few. In some cases, the infection is also at risk of escalating to bronchitis, pneumonia or asthma exacerbations.

Is it preventable?

HMPV spreads through close contact with people affected by the virus, especially through droplets from coughing or sneezing, close contact such as touching or shaking hands, contaminated surfaces, followed by touching the mouth, nose or eyes.

The following are some measures recommended by CDC to reduce the risk of HMPV: