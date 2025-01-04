Four bodies found in septic tank in MP's Singrauli, murders suspected

SINGRAULI: Four dead bodies were recovered on Saturday evening from the septic tank of a house in Madhya Pradesh's Singrauli district with the police suspecting it to be a case of multiple murders.

The house falls under Bargawan police station limits, 30 km from the district headquarters, an official said.

A local man informed the police about foul smell coming from the septic tank, said Additional Superintendent of Police Shiv Kumar Verma.

A police team reached the spot and found four bodies in the tank, he said.

One of the deceased was identified as Suresh Prajapati (30), son of the house owner Hari Prasad Prajapati, while another was identified as Karan Halwai, he said.

The other two bodies were yet to be identified, the ASP said.

As per the preliminary probe, Suresh and Karan visited the house on January 1 with their friends for a party.

It is suspected that they were killed on the premises and the bodies were dumped in the septic tank, the official said.

Further probe was on, he added.