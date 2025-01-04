Government transparency move on production, import of GM crops triggers row

NEW DELHI: The government has issued a draft notification to bring greater transparency to the decision-making process regarding production and import of genetically modified (GM) crops. However, petitioners and environmental activists said the move is superficial, and inconsistent with a Supreme Court directive.

The notification came in the backdrop of last year’s Supreme Court order following two decades of hearing a batch of petitions against GM crops. It categorically asked the central government to get into broader and more transparent consultations to evolve a national policy on GM crops.