Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla reviews Manipur security a day after mob violence

GUWAHATI: Amid continued violence in Manipur with the last being reported on Friday night in the Kuki-majority Kangpokpi district during which a mob attacked the office of the superintendent of police, Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla chaired a security review meeting with senior officials of the police, CRPF, BSF and Assam Rifles on Saturday.

“Taking stock of the prevailing law and order situation, the Governor reviewed the security apparatus and its arrangements throughout the state, with a particular focus on border areas,” a press release issued by the Raj Bhavan said.

The meeting comes a day after Bhalla, who is a former Union Home Secretary, took oath as the 19th governor of the ethnic violence-hit state.

Bhalla directed Director General of Police Rajiv Singh to ensure that the safety and security of people in the state are given priority. He urged the paramilitary forces as well as the army to lend a helping hand to the administration for maintaining law and order.