Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla reviews Manipur security a day after mob violence

GUWAHATI: Amid continued violence in Manipur with the last being reported on Friday night in the Kuki-majority Kangpokpi district during which a mob attacked the office of the superintendent of police, Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla chaired a security review meeting with senior officials of the police, CRPF, BSF and Assam Rifles on Saturday.
“Taking stock of the prevailing law and order situation, the Governor reviewed the security apparatus and its arrangements throughout the state, with a particular focus on border areas,” a press release issued by the Raj Bhavan said.
The meeting comes a day after Bhalla, who is a former Union Home Secretary, took oath as the 19th governor of the ethnic violence-hit state.
Bhalla directed Director General of Police Rajiv Singh to ensure that the safety and security of people in the state are given priority. He urged the paramilitary forces as well as the army to lend a helping hand to the administration for maintaining law and order.
Laying thrust on community engagement and confidence-building measures for the restoration of normalcy, the governor said the administration was committed to maintaining law and order. He added that steps would be taken to address the challenges being faced by the state.
Security Advisor to the state government Kuldiep Singh also attended the meeting.
Protestors had clashed with security personnel in Kangpokpi on Friday night, leaving some people, including Superintendent of Police Manoj Prabhakar, injured. He sustained injuries on the forehead but recovered quickly after receiving medical assistance.
The violence broke out when a rally organized by the Kuki organisation Committee of Tribal Unity became violent on the demand for the withdrawal of central security forces deployed at the Saibol village bordering the Imphal East district.
Trouble was brewing in Kangpokpi for the past few days after central security forces had taken control of some Kuki “community bunkers” at Saibol. The locals were angry that the district police failed to remove the personnel of central forces from the area.
Meanwhile, security has been tightened in Kangpokpi with the deployment of additional forces.