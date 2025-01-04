‘Mobility of skilled professionals key to India-US ties’

NEW DELHI: In the wake of growing debate in the US over immigration centering around the special category visa, H-1B, for skilled workers, India stressed on the role these professionals play in fostering the economic and technological partnership between the two countries.

“Both countries have a strong and expanding economic and technological partnership, and within this framework, the mobility of skilled professionals is a crucial component,” External Affairs ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said.

“India-US economic ties benefit greatly from the technical expertise provided by skilled professionals, with both sides leveraging their strengths and competitive advantages. We look forward to further deepening these ties for our mutual benefit,” he added.

Jaiswal’s remarks come at a time when the H-1B visa program, which permits US companies to employ foreign workers in specialty occupations short-term, is under increasing scrutiny.