MP halts Bhopal toxic waste incineration after Pithampur protests; High Court hearing on January 6

The MP High Court is scheduled to hear on January 6, the 2004 petition on which it had ordered the state government on December 3, 2024 to shift the toxic waste out of Bhopal (for the planned disposal) within four weeks.

Around 11 hours after the Friday late-night emergency meeting in Bhopal, however, one stray incident of stone pelting by local residents was reported on Saturday morning, outside the treatment-storage-disposal facility (TSDF) where the 358 tonnes of toxic waste is planned to be incinerated.

“Possibly out of some rumours about the waste transported to the TSDF in Pithampur from Bhopal on January 2 morning, more than 100 residents from the Tarpura village (where the waste treatment and disposal plant is based) pelted stones outside the plant and also tried to spray chilly powder in the eyes of the on-duty cops on Saturday morning. The police, however, chased the mob, including women and also fired tear gas shells to disperse the agitated villagers. A case will be lodged in the matter later this evening,” a senior state police officer camping in Pithampur town told this newspaper.

The incident happened at around 10.30 am on Saturday, even as prohibitory orders have been imposed around the TSDF in Pithampur town by the Dhar district administration.