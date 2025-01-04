New NCC units raised in Kupwara and Kargil; 20 lakh cadet strength

NEW DELHI: Four new National Cadet Corps (NCC) units have been raised in Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, Lt Gen Gurbirpal Singh said on Friday. “While Kupwara and Kargil have one NCC Army unit each, Udhampur has got both Air Force and Army units,” said Lt Gen Singh, Director General of NCC.

The air wing, apart from drill and routine training, involves flying experience on gliders and microlites, which, sources said, might see the training of drones and remotely piloted air vehicles. A proposal is in the pipeline for inclusion of drone training in the curriculum. The approvals for these units were given in January 2024.