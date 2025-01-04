Nitish puts speculations to rest; says working together with NDA 'to take Bihar forward'

PATNA: Amid speculations of him switching sides again, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Saturday clarified that he would remain in the NDA and would not go anywhere.

"We are together and continuously taking Bihar forward," the chief minister remarked while showing his resolve to keep the alliance with BJP intact.

"People of Bihar gave us a chance to work, the condition of the state changed. We went here and there by mistake twice. But now we will always stay together and will develop the country along with Bihar," Nitish said.

In an oblique reference to RJD rule, the chief minister said, "Before 2005, the condition of Bihar was very bad. People were afraid to leave their houses after sunset. There was no arrangement for treatment in hospitals, the roads were in dilapidated condition. But things have changed now."

Launching the second leg of his 'Pragati Yatra' from Gopalganj, Nitish said, "Development work has been done for the upliftment of all sections. Madrasas have been given government recognition.”

The CM said that earlier there used to be reports of disputes between Hindus and Muslims but the situation of Bihar changed after people of Bihar gave them a chance to work. He said that development was taking place everywhere without any discrimination.

Nitish's reactions came two days after RJD chief Lalu Prasad offered him (Nitish) to return to the INDIA bloc. Lalu had said, "Our doors are open for Nitish Kumar. He should also unbolt his gates. This would facilitate movement of people from both sides."

Reacting to the offer, Nitish folded his hands, smiled and curtly responded, "Kya bol rahe hain (What are you saying?)" without elaborating further.

Meanwhile, RJD MP Misa Bharti, while responding to Lalu’s offer to Nitish, said that both Lalu and Nitish had been old friends and only the RJD president knew what he meant. Misa is the eldest daughter of Lalu.

RJD leader Tejashwi Prasad Yadav has, however, repeatedly said that doors were closed for Nitish and the new year would mark the departure of the NDA government in Bihar.

A political analyst Pramod Kumar said, "By setting at rest speculations over his switching sides again, Nitish apparently wants to clear any confusion among his core voters particularly women and EBCs when the state is going to the polls in the next 10 months."