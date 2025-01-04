'No unusual situation in China,' Health Ministry says amid reports of HMPV outbreak

NEW DELHI: In the wake of recent reports of an outbreak of Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV) in China, India is keeping a close watch over the situation through all available channels and has also requested the WHO to share timely updates, the Health Ministry said on Saturday.

As a precautionary measure, the number of laboratories testing HMPV cases will be enhanced and the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) will monitor trends of HMPV for the entire year, it said.

A Joint Monitoring Group (JMG) meeting was held under the Chairmanship of the Directorate General of Health Services here on Saturday to discuss the situation.

Experts from the World Health organization (WHO), the Disaster Management (DM) Cell, Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme (IDSP), National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), Emergency Medical Relief (EMR) Division and from hospitals, including AIIMS-Delhi, participated in the meeting.

After the detailed discussions, and based on the currently available information, it was agreed upon that the situation in China is not unusual in view of the ongoing flu season, said the ministry.

The reports also suggest that the cause of the present surge is Influenza virus, RSV and HMPV, the usual pathogens that are expected during the season, according to the ministry.