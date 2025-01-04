Shah, Omar agree to disagree on restoration of normalcy in J&K

SRINAGAR: Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Friday said normalcy has not been fully restored in J&K. The statement came a day after Home Minister Amit Shah said that Article 370 had sowed seeds of terrorism and Narendra Modi government ended terrorism and terror ecosystem in Valley. “I do not want to say anything on the HM’s statement. Normalcy has not been fully restored in J&K yet. It is a process and we will have to see what happens in the coming days,” Omar said.
Rejecting rumours that J&K’s name was being changed to “Kashyap”, Omar said, “There is nothing like that. Some media house ran it but then corrected it. No such proposal exists. And it cannot happen without the consent of the J&K government”.
At least 75 militants including 45 Pakistanis were killed in different encounters with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir in 2024. Of the 75 militants killed, 45 were Pakistani nationals belonging to different outfits while the remaining were local militants.
The north Kashmir comprising three districts of Baramulla, Bandipora and Kupwara witnessed 17 encounters in 2024. In these encounters, 28 militants, five security men and two civilians were killed.
In Jammu region, which has witnessed a surge in militant violence in the last few years, 14 militants were killed in different encounters with security forces in 2024. In the Jammu region, militant attacks and encounters took place in 7 out of 10 districts. The militancy violence and encounters took
place in Reasi, Kathua, Udhampur, Doda, Kishtwar, Poonch and Rajouri.
A total of 28 security men were killed in militant violence in 2024 and 13 of them were killed in encounters and militant attacks in Jammu region.