Shah, Omar agree to disagree on restoration of normalcy in J&K

SRINAGAR: Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Friday said normalcy has not been fully restored in J&K. The statement came a day after Home Minister Amit Shah said that Article 370 had sowed seeds of terrorism and Narendra Modi government ended terrorism and terror ecosystem in Valley. “I do not want to say anything on the HM’s statement. Normalcy has not been fully restored in J&K yet. It is a process and we will have to see what happens in the coming days,” Omar said.

Rejecting rumours that J&K’s name was being changed to “Kashyap”, Omar said, “There is nothing like that. Some media house ran it but then corrected it. No such proposal exists. And it cannot happen without the consent of the J&K government”.