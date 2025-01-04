Techie Atul Subhash's wife, in-laws get bail in suicide abetment case

Nation

The 34-year-old techie ended his life on December 9 in Bengaluru, alleging harassment at the hands of his estranged wife and her family.
Nikita Singhania, wife of Atul Subhash, a senior tech executive who committed suicide recently, her mother Nisha Singhania and brother Anurag Singhania after their arrest by the police.
BENGALURU: A city civil court here on Saturday granted bail to engineer Atul Subhash's wife Nikita Singhania, her mother Nisha Singhania and brother Anurag Singhania in suicide abetment case.

According to the prosecution, the three accused appeared before the court.

Subhash had alleged that his in-laws had pressurised him to pay Rs three crore for divorse.

Based on his 40-page suicide note and a one-and-half hour video explaining the situation that drove him to take the drastic step, the police booked the trio, arrested them and brought them from Uttar Pradesh to Bengaluru.

