Uttarakhand Congress faces setback as veteran leader Mathura Joshi leaves party over ticket row

DEHRADUN: In a significant blow to the Congress party just 18 days before the local body elections in Uttarakhand, veteran leader Mathura Dutt Joshi, who has been associated with the party for five decades and served alongside Rajiv Gandhi, has bid farewell to the Congress.

"This decision was not easy for me," Joshi stated. "However, I believe it is time for a change, and I must follow a path that aligns with my values and vision for the future."

In a whirlwind 24 hours, the Congress party has been rocked by a series of unexpected events involving its state vice president, Mathura Datt Joshi. His discontent over ticket allocation was followed by his resignation from the party just hours later. This was swiftly followed by his suspension from the party’s disciplinary committee, leaving Congress's core team in a state of shock.

Commenting on the situation, a senior party leader stated, "The rapid sequence of these events has taken us all by surprise. We are currently assessing the implications of this development."

The party now faces significant challenges as it prepares for upcoming elections amidst internal turmoil. To mitigate its embarrassment, the Congress party has expelled Mathura Datt Joshi from the party for six years. This decision was communicated through a letter signed by Dhani Lal Shah, the member secretary of the Congress Disciplinary Committee, shortly after Joshi's resignation earlier in the afternoon.