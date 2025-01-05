Nation

Constable dies in accidental firing from AK-47 in Assam

The deceased accidentally pulled the trigger while cleaning his service weapon and a bullet pierced his chest before hitting a television at his house.
The constable Madhab Chutia was serving as the PSO to the Additional Superintendent of Police in Dibrugarh.
DIBRUGARH: A police constable lost his life on Sunday after being accidentally shot with his service AK-74 rifle in Dibrugarh district of Assam, officials said.

The deceased accidentally pulled the trigger while cleaning his service weapon and a bullet pierced his chest before hitting a television at his house.

"He was immediately rushed to the Assam Medical College and Hospital, but he succumbed to his injuries," he added.

The constable has been identified as Madhab Chutia who was serving as the PSO to the Additional Superintendent of Police in Dibrugarh.

