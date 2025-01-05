Cyber slavery case: NIA conducts raids in Delhi's Jamia Nagar

NEW DELHI: The anti-terror federal probe agency NIA has conducted raids at the home of a recently arrested accused as part of its probe into a human trafficking and cyber slavery case in Delhi’s Jamia Nagar area, officials said on Sunday.

The raids, which started on Saturday led to the recovery of digital devices (mobile phones or tablets) and other incriminating financial documents, including debit cards, passbooks and chequebooks of multiple banks, they said.

According to the officials, the case pertains to an alleged criminal conspiracy by Kamran Haider and other accused persons engaged in sending vulnerable Indian youth to the Golden Triangle Region in Lao PDR.

The victims of the racket were forced to commit cyber scams in Lao PDR, targeting European and US citizens, they added.

The NIA, in its probe, has so far revealed that Haider had facilitated the entire operation and was also involved in extorting money through cryptocurrency wallets from the victims, who had tried to escape the clutches of the Chinese scammers, the officials said.

Meanwhile, in another case the NIA has arrested a cadre of the Popular Front of India (PFI) for channelising funds from Dubai for the banned outfit to further its subversive activities in India, the officials said.

“The NIA arrested Mohammad Sajjad Alam of East Champaran district, Bihar, on Saturday as soon as he landed at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport here from Dubai, UAE on Saturday late night,” a senior official said.

An arrest warrant had been issued against Alam, a cadre of the PFI, by a special NIA court, he added.

According to the NIA officials, the accused was involved in channelising illegal funds from Dubai to PFI cadres in Bihar through a UAE, Karnataka and Kerala-based syndicate and such funds were used for promoting the banned outfit’s "criminal and unlawful activities."

The case, which was initially registered by Phulwari Sharif police in Bihar in July 2022, relates to PFI cadres’ involvement in "unlawful and anti-national activities."

According to NIA, the cadres allegedly conspired to create an atmosphere of terror and spread religious enmity between members of different religions through activities "prejudicial to the maintenance of peace and harmony" in the country.