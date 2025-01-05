Heavy snowfall, rainfall expected in Northwest India due to back-to-back western disturbances

A fresh spell of back-to-back western disturbances is set to bring heavy snowfall and rainfall to the western Himalayas and Northwest India over the next few days. Additionally, a patch of very dense fog will persist across the entire Indo-Gangetic Plain. Meanwhile, Srinagar recorded a bone-chilling -8.5°C—the lowest temperature in 30 years.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that a series of western disturbances this week will result in heavy snowfall and rainfall in Northwest India. IMD forecasts significant snowfall in Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand over the coming days.

IMD has warned of “temporary disruption of surface and air transportation and higher chances of landslides and shooting stones over vulnerable places.” It has also advised tourists to “take precautions and plan accordingly.”

The first round of western disturbances is expected to impact the higher reaches of the western Himalayas late on the night of 4 January. According to IMD, heavy snowfall is forecast in Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand between 4 and 6 January.